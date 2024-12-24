What happens after Nora Vargas steps down from San Diego County Board of Supervisors?

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas took many by surprise — including members of her own staff — when she announced her abrupt departure from the board on the Friday before Christmas. She cited security and safety concerns as the reason she will not be sworn in for the second term she just secured in November.

As the initial surprise of Vargas' announcement subsides, political insiders are probing what happened. However, more relevant to constituents in this moment is determining what happens next. Vargas represents District 1, which has the largest Hispanic population in the county.

Late Monday, San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno, who is halfway through her second term on the city council, announced her candidacy for District 1 on social media.

"By standing alongside those who fight for a better future for the South Bay, I am confident that we will create the South Bay that we all deserve," Moreno said in a post on X. "Together, we are building a better South Bay."

"By standing alongside those who fight for a better future for the South Bay, I am confident that we will create the South Bay that we all deserve," Moreno said in a post on X. "Together, we are building a better South Bay."

Moreno's announcement comes before the board has committed to a special election. When they reconvene in the new year, they will have to decide whether to hold a special election or appoint someone to the seat.

Barry Jantz of Jantz Communications believes it will likely go the way of a special election because it will essentially be a full term, not merely filling the seat for a year or two.

"They'd be hard pressed to do anything but hand it back to the voters and let them decide," Jantz said. "Even though the taxpayers have just paid for election, they'll have to do that again."

The 2023 special election to fill the District 4 seat previously held by Nathan Fletcher cost the county $4.8 million, according to the Registrar of Voters. That involved a primary and a runoff.

It appeared Democrats had cemented their majority on the Board for the next term after Terra Lawson-Remer won her District 3 reelection bid against Kevin Faulconer in November. However, until the District 1 seat is filled, votes could wind up in a stalemate, including any attempt to appoint someone to the seat. Without Vargas' vote, the board is split between two Democrats and two Republicans.

District 1 is a heavily Democratic area, but Republicans can have the upper-hand in typically low-turnout special elections.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann has expressed his interest in running, saying in a statement, "I am definitely considering running for County Supervisor. The Board of County Supervisors, though will have to decide not to appoint & declare a special election first."

Chula Vista makes up almost half of the District 1 map.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, who has made a name for herself across the county while advocating to solve the sewage crisis, said many have approached her after Vargas vacated her seat.

"While I remain focused on my current responsibilities as Mayor of Imperial Beach, I am open to exploring this opportunity at a higher level," Aguirre said, in part. "District One deserves a leader who understands the unique challenges our region faces, from addressing environmental crises like the pollution in the Tijuana River to advancing equitable housing policies, and improving public health."

Aguirre proceeds to thank Vargas, who was the first Latina woman to serve on the Board of Supervisors.

Vargas' office declined further comment when NBC 7 reached out Monday.