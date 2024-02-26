remote work

WFH vs. back to office: San Diego trending toward working from home

46% of respondents in survey expect to be able to work from home at least one day a week in 2024

By Eric S. Page

work from home
NBC 5

San Diego continues to climb the ladder in the California remote job market, according to a survey conducted by the San Diego Association of Governments.

"The percentage of employees who anticipated they would work from home at least one day per week in 2024 checked in at 46%, approximately 7% higher than the current level in 2023," the survey said.

Remote job growth in San Diego has continued to grow, with 53% of businesses projecting remote work options in 2024, according to the survey.

"The anticipated uptick in the percentage working from home at least one day per week was echoed among nearly all employee subgroups regardless of industry, household income and language," the survey added.

Twenty-six percent of the respondents said they had changed jobs in the past two year, with nearly a third — 30% — saying they had done so for better pay. Twelve percent said they had done so because they wanted a flexible schedule, a number matched by those saying they wanted to change careers.

Eleven percent had changed employers after a layoff, the survey showed.

The Remote Work Policies and Practices Survey was prepared for SANDAG by True North Research.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

remote work
