Wet Morning Commute in Store as More Rain, Snow and Wind Aim for San Diego County

Brace yourselves for more wet weather as a historic winter season isn’t quite finished delivering rain, snow and windy conditions to San Diego County.

The inclement weather will make for a messy morning commute Wednesday as a storm passes through the region. Heavy rain is forecasted to dump measurable rain to the majority of San Diego County for the morning as mountain communities face even more snow than what has already been delivered.

“It stays around for the first half of the day but then late this morning, we’ll start to see a little more of a break in the rain and then things will really lighten up in the afternoon,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Before the weather clears, snow levels could be as low as 2,000 feet on Wednesday evening, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible at elevations near 5,000 feet by the time the storm clears the area on Thursday, Midcap said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Diego County mountains until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

During the last storm, an enormous sinkhole swallowed a piece of the sidewalk, NBC 7's Mari Payton reports.

As for rain, coastal areas can expect about a half-inch of rain from this storm system; inland areas could get more than an inch and the mountains -- when not seeing snow -- could see rain as well.

Due to the rain, the following districts will be closed Wednesday:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

Gusty winds will pick up overnight when a wind advisory goes into effect along the coast. Winds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range with some gusts up to 50 mph. It's set to expire at 6 p.m. Wednesday. In the deserts, winds in the 25 to 45 mph prompted a high wind warning from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Some gusts could reach 75 mph, the NWS said.

The rest of the 10-day forecast looks clear, but inland communities face frigid temperatures and may get frost early Thursday.

“With temperatures right around freezing, bring the pets inside,” Parveen said. “Make sure you don’t leave any plants outside if you don’t want any damage or cover them.”