Westfield UTC Transforming Parking Lot Into Drive-In Experience for Limited Time

Date nights and family outings have had limited options because of the coronavirus pandemic but an upcoming series could help households get out of a rut by taking them to the big screen…outdoors, that is.

Westfield UTC has joined forces with the San Diego International Film Festival to transform one of the mall’s parking lots into a drive-in cinema experience. The two-weekend series event are scheduled for Sept. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

The following movies will be featured at the drive-in:

Friday, Sept. 18 – Knives Out

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friday, Sept. 25 – The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Yesterday

To add to the experience, select restaurants will offer exclusive specials to those who show a same-day drive-in ticket. The following offers will be available to patrons:

A free shake from Shake Shack with orders over $20

$10 Din Tai Fung gift card in each gift bag for guests at the Sept. 18 and 19 movie

Box of 12 empanadas and two soft drinks from Parana Empanadas for $25

Bundles for families of two, four or six guests from True Food Kitchen

Glass of house wine on tap for $7.95 with the purchase of an entre from The Winery Restaurant, or 10% off an online take-out order.

Tickets for each vehicle costs $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP parking. Click here for more information.