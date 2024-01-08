Weeknight lane closures on eastbound I-8 at Tavern Road in Alpine starts Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, all lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 will be closed at Tavern Road in Alpine on weeknights until the end of the month, Caltrans announced Monday.

The lanes will be closed Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance work, according to the agency.

"All motorists will be detoured to the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road off-ramp then reenter the freeway using the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road on-ramp," Caltrans said in a press release.

The weeknight closures are expected to last until the end of January. The schedule may change depending on weather, traffic incidents and more.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Click here for real-time traffic information, such as lane and road closures.