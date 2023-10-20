Weekend weather in San Diego: Ocean Beach Pier closed for high surf, chance of rain moving in

Weekend weather overview and into Monday

San Diego County's weekend weather outlook will be mostly sunny skies sandwiched by nighttime and early morning patchy fog, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

If you're going out Friday night near the coasts, be prepared for temperatures around 65 degrees and for that patchy fog to roll back in.

The inland skies will be clear and the mountains breezy on Friday night, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A cold front with chances of rain will move into the San Diego County region overnight Sunday into early Monday, Parveen added.

Expect lower temperatures than the previous week and stronger onshore winds to accompany the possible precipitation on Monday, Parveen added.

The coldest temperatures during the week will be on Monday at about 68 degrees for the coasts and inland areas. After that, temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week from the low to mid 70s for the coasts and mid 70s into low 80s for the inland valleys.

Overall, the last full week of October in San Diego County will start off like a chilly fall day, but then seep into warm SoCal temperatures by the end of the week (beach, anyone?).

Cooler weather is on the way,

here are the numbers through Monday! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/I7Ek2c5RyY — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 20, 2023

Surf report

A high surf advisory was in place until 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the NWS.

Friday's swells of 4-5 feet will hit county beaches and sets of up to 9 feet are possible, the NWS said.

In anticipation of the high surf, San Diego Lifeguards closed the Ocean Beach Pier on Friday morning to prevent potential damage from the high surf, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Lifeguards will be monitoring ocean conditions and may reopen it on Saturday.

Friday at 8am @SDLifeguards closed the Ocean Beach Pier to prevent damage because of high surf.

🌊

Ocean conditions will be monitored and the pier may re-open on Saturday. #highsurf #oceanbeach pic.twitter.com/A5As4CDASG — SDFD (@SDFD) October 20, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 weather

Leftover patchy fog will burn off before noon and shift into an otherwise lovely day with a high near 73 degrees. Winds of 5 to 15 mph will blow through the trees with gusts of up to 20 mph, the NWS said.

Persistent patchy fog will roll back in after midnight and skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low of around 62 degrees. Slight winds of 5 to 10 mph will accompany the fog, according to the NWS.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 weather

The day will again start with patchy fog before noon, easing into cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees, the NWS said. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday is the night a chance of showers will roll in, mostly after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low of around 62 degrees, the NWS said. A chance of precipitation will be around 30%.

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 weather

There will be a 40% chance of showers over the mostly cloudy region on Monday with a high near 68 degrees.

The nighttime could bring showers before midnight and will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 58 degrees, the NWS said.