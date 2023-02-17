Weekend Brings Slight Chance of Rain to San Diego County; Snow and Wet Weather Forecasted for Next Week

Cloud coverage will continue to make for a mostly gloomy end to the week in San Diego County and these conditions may result in some wet weather.

Rain will remain offshore on Saturday, giving way to bits of sunshine. Temperatures will be chilly and mild for both days, with the possibility of stray showers creeping into the region late Sunday.

“We’ll be watching for just a small rain chance Sunday night,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast. “It should not be impacting your plans. As we head into next week though, you’ll see more cooler weather with multiple rain chances in the forecast.”

Parveen said the forecast for late next week may include what she described as a busy weather week. These conditions may even deliver snow for mountain communities, she said.

“It looks like there could be an active weather pattern next week; we’re still pretty far out, though,” Parveen said.