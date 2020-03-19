Water Spews From Fire Hydrant Following Downtown Car Crash

Water gushed at least two stories high in Downtown San Diego after a car struck a fire hydrant during a crash Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of A Street and 10th Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

One person was trapped in the truck that was involved in the crash, Heims said. That same vehicle struck a fire hydrant during the crash, causing it to spew water.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. It is unclear if any injuries occurred.