Water main break affecting 200 residents near Point Loma

About 200 residents in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood of San Diego are dealing with little to no water pressure after a water main break on Saturday morning, according to the city.

City crews are working to repair the water main break that happened at the intersection of Worden and Bob Streets. Repairs are expected to be done by Sunday morning.

For the time being, two water wagons are available for residents on Worden and Bob Streets to get drinking water, a spokesperson with the city said.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update to page with more information as it arrives.