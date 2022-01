Tonight, NBC 7's sister station Telemundo 20 is taking an inside look at the new spike of COVID-19 cases in San Diego and Tijuana.

A 30-minute special will help answer doubts on testing, school protocols, labor rights and how our communities are coping with the spread of Omicron.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Watch tonight at 6 p.m. on Telemundo 20's Spanish-language newscast and in the live stream above.