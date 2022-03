Smoke could be seen rising over La Mesa on Wednesday after a fire started in trees near a residential area.

SkyRanger 7 was overhead at about 1:50 p.m. as firefighters doused the tall trees, which were next to a home and train tracks. Crews made quick work of the fire and it appeared to be contained by 2:15 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story; please refresh for the latest details.