WATCH: SDFD Helicopter Crew Makes Rescue on Cliffs Above Black's Beach

A helicopter crew rescued a man who fell 50 feet near Box Canyon above Black's Beach, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson confirmed.

The fall was reported at around 1:30 p.m. SkyRanger 7 hovered above as an SDFD chopper crew loaded the patient, a 21-year-old man, onto a gurney and hoisted them into the air. The helicopter began flying away from the rescue area as the man was being hoisted up, and he and the medic who repelled from the helicopter were hanging as the helicopter flew up the coast.

The pair were reeled in closer to the helicopter, but remained suspended until the helicopter landed on a pad at a nearby hospital.

The man's condition is unknown, but SDFD spokesperson Maria Gamez said he suffered "significant trauma."

The rescue crew was called back to the cliff for a woman who possibly needed to be rescued. Gamez said the woman was not hurt, but the helicopter did hoist her from the canyon area down onto the beach.