San Diego

Pursuit Suspect Tackled by San Diego Police After Ditching Car

By Rafael Avitabile

SkyRanger 7

San Diego police tackled a pursuit suspect after they ditched their car following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Hillcrest.

The driver reportedly led SDPD on a chase that started near Interstate 5 and I-15, according to SDPD. The chase ended near 5th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when the driver hit another car and then ditched his vehicle in the middle of the street.

SkyRanger 7 was overhead as the driver ran away from police. Officers eventually caught up with the suspect, threw him to the ground and took him into custody.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us