WATCH: OnFriar Podcast LIVE at Oggi's Mission Valley; talking Padres baseball with a pair of experts

The Padres split their Seoul Series against the Dodgers with a 15-11 offensive explosion on Thursday morning. The 15 runs is, somewhat surprisingly, the most San Diego has ever scored against LA. It certainly made the long flight back to the States a lot more enjoyable for the players.

But how excited should us fans be? In a special LIVE OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp are joined by former Padres infielder Greg Garcia and longtime Associated Press writer Bernie Wilson at Oggi's in Mission Valley to talk about the solid start and what to expect as the season gets going with the home opener at Petco Park next Thursday. Join the conversation!

