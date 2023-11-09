Watch: Cal Fire stops Marron Fire from spreading to homes in Oceanside

Cal Fire's quick response to a brush fire near Marron Road and College Boulevard in Oceanside on Thursday saved an upscale neighborhood and shopping mall from devastation.

The threat to structures prompted a Cal Fire air response at around 3:30 p.m., agency spokesperson Holly Angeles Gonzalez confirmed. Carlsbad and Oceanside fire departments also jumped in the fight.

The fire was estimated at around 2 acres in size as of 3:45 p.m. It started on a hillside and was burning uphill toward a large housing development. At least 10 homes in the area, and a nearby Walmart, were evacuated at around 4 p.m., according to officials.

By around 4:15 p.m., firefighters appeared to have had a handle on most of the flames. The burn area was emitting small shutes of wispy white smoke, which is typically a sign of extinguished flames.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SkyRanger 7 spotted Cal Fire air tankers filling up at nearby Calavera Lake and making several drops over the fire. Cal Fire's helicopters were called off by 4:40 p.m.

Fire details will be updated as we learn more.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen has your forecast for the morning of Nov. 9, 2023.

San Diego County is dealing with Santa Ana winds, which bring dryer, warmer air from the mountains down to the inland valleys decreasing humidity and drying out wildland brush. Those conditions, plus the wind's ability to fan potential flames, create elevated wildfire danger.

What to Do to Prepare For a Wildfire Evacuation in California

The best way to prepare for a wildfire is to plan ahead. Tailor this plan to your household's needs and make sure all family members are familiar with its details. Click here to see what your plan should include.