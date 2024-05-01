Walnuts sold in some San Diego stores linked to E. Coli outbreak

A multi-state food safety alert was issued Wednesday for an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to organic walnut halves and pieces sold in bulk bins at natural food stores and food co-ops in Southern California and elsewhere.

The Gibson Farms walnut pieces were distributed at stores in cities including San Diego, San Marcos, Escondido and Encinitas, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walnuts have expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025.

So far, six people have reported possible E. coli illness in California, the CDC said. Gibson Farms, based in Hollister, has initiated a product recall, the public health agency said.

The CDC said almost all the sick people reported purchasing organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores.

These are the stores in San Diego that had the walnut pieces:

Jimbos Naturally- 10511 4-S Commons Drive, 12841 El Camino Real and 1633 S Centre City Parkway

Lazy Acres Market- 422 W Washington St., San Diego and 150 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas

Ocean Beach Co-Op- 4765 Voltaire Street, San Diego

Sun Organic Farm- 411 Las Posas, San Marcos

Super GP Foods & Associates- 110 E Olive Dr. San Ysidro

Symptoms of E. coli

Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. Symptoms begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later.

The severity or presence of certain symptoms may depend on the type of pathogenic E. coli that is causing the infection. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to life-threatening conditions, such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems.

