Vista

Vista stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A double stabbing left one dead in Vista on Nov. 18, 2023,
SOCAL NEWS

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that left one person dead and another in the hospital Saturday night.

Dispatchers and the Vista Fire Department received a call about two people suffering from stab wounds at 1200 Palomar Pl. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday

The condition of the person hospitalized is not yet known.

No one has been arrested and deputies were still searching for the suspect.

No other information was available.

