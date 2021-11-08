Vista

Vista Courtroom, Building Evacuated After Ceiling Collapse

It's not clear when the building will reopen, an official said.

By City News Service

The non-injury collapse led to an evacuation of the north building of the North County Regional Center, where criminal and juvenile matters are handled.


A portion of the Vista courthouse was evacuated Monday due to a ceiling collapse in one of the courtrooms.

The non-injury collapse led to an evacuation of the north building of the North County Regional Center, where criminal and juvenile matters are handled. The south building and the courthouse annex, where civil, small claims and traffic matters are typically handled, remain open.

Court spokeswoman Julie Myres said an engineer will assess the damage and more information would be available sometime Monday afternoon. It was unclear when the north building was expected to reopen.

