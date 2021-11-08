Vista Courtroom, Building Evacuated After Ceiling Collapse

A portion of the Vista courthouse was evacuated Monday due to a ceiling collapse in one of the courtrooms.

The non-injury collapse led to an evacuation of the north building of the North County Regional Center, where criminal and juvenile matters are handled. The south building and the courthouse annex, where civil, small claims and traffic matters are typically handled, remain open.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Court spokeswoman Julie Myres said an engineer will assess the damage and more information would be available sometime Monday afternoon. It was unclear when the north building was expected to reopen.