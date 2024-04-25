Visions Museum of Textile Art Launches Spring Exhibition to Showcase Talented Textile Artists from both sides of the US/Mexico Border

Visions Museum of Textile Art (VMOTA) is thrilled to announce the opening of its groundbreaking new exhibition, Latine Entretejida/Interwoven, set to debut on May 11. This exhibition showcases the vibrant and innovative textile works of Latine artists from both San Diego and Tijuana, marking a significant cultural collaboration as part of the World Design Capital 2024 celebrations.

Latine Entretejida/Interwoven features a rich array of textile art forms including soft sculptures, garments, weavings, and mixed media, all created by acclaimed artists Irma Sofia Poeter, Mely Barragán, Marisa Raygoza, Carolina Betancourt, and Olivia Arreguin. These artists will not only display their artwork but will also engage with the public through a series of interactive events, workshops, classes, and artist talks covering topics from embroidery and weaving to natural dyeing and painting on textiles.

The exhibition reflects a broader mission to build bridges and foster understanding between communities and nations through the shared language of art.

In conjunction with the exhibition, VMOTA has organized an array of public programs including children’s book readings, music programs, education workshops, community art projects, a fashion show, an Artist in Residence program, and pop-ups featuring local artists. These events are designed to enrich the community's engagement with textile arts and foster a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage.

Latine Entretejida/Interwoven not only highlights artistic innovation but also plays a crucial role in the preservation and revitalization of endangered textile techniques. By bringing these artistic expressions to the forefront, VMOTA aims to facilitate a transformative cultural exchange that enriches and enlightens, promoting a sense of unity and shared purpose across borders.

The exhibition runs until October 5th. For more information about VMOTA and the Latine Entretejida/Interwoven exhibition, including a schedule of events and ticketing information, click here!