Victim of deadly rainy-day crash in Del Cerro identified

43-year-old Tobin Armstrong of San Diego was killed over the weekend while driving on slick roads in Del Cerro.

By City News Service

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 43-year-old man who was killed over the weekend in a chain-reaction crash on a rain-slicked freeway in Del Cerro.

Tobin Armstrong of San Diego was headed west on Interstate 8 at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the Nissan sedan he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on the left shoulder of the freeway just east of Waring Road, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

While a good Samaritan attempted to assist Armstrong from the damaged vehicle, another pickup truck collided with the Nissan, ejecting Armstrong onto the roadway, authorities said.

Paramedics took Armstrong to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead. The good Samaritan was treated for injuries of undetermined severity.

