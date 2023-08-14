Victim fatally stabbed in East Village Apartment ID'd

The victim fatally stabbed in an East Village apartment complex last week has been identified by San Diego Police.

The victim has been identified as Andrew Phillip Holland, 38, of San Diego, SDPD, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a release.

Police were called to the apartment complex on 14th Street between G and Market Streets when Holland was found dead by his roommate with multiple stab wounds to his head and torso, according to SDPD Lt. Steven Shelbloski said.

"While they were investigating this incident they were flagged down by a female living in the apartment complex," Shelbloski said. "The female reported her boyfriend was acting strange and acting violent."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Shelbloski said the woman had drawn officers' attention by throwing things off her balcony or window.

“We have a female that’s throwing items out of her apartment, reporting that her boyfriend is acting violent and strange, we have a homicide scene, so in the abundance of caution, officers did have to check on some certain residents here,” Shelbloski said.

The woman's boyfriend, identified by police last Thursday as 25-year-old Maxwell Thomas Logan, was detained by officers "based on physical evidence that officers noted and saw," Shelbloski said.

The man had blood on him and "minor injuries that were consistent with being in some type of confrontation where a cutting or stabbing object was used," police said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

Police ended up arresting the man, identified as Maxwell Thomas Logan of San Diego, for false imprisonment and murder charges.

Shelbloski said the two victims and suspect live on different floors of the building and don't believe the pair has a connection, but he did stress that the investigation is in its preliminary stages. On Thursday afternoon, investigators announced that the suspect was believed to have entered the victim's home through an unlocked or front door.

According to investigators, however, the situation with the man may have begun earlier: 911 operators received at least two calls Wednesday night about a man who matches the description of the suspect who was arrested. In one incident, a woman reported a man "lurking," while the other caller reported she was assaulted by a man. Investigators think there may have been other incidents in the nearby area and are asking the public to come forward if they believe they encountered the man.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

A 38-year-old man was found in his apartment with multiple stab wounds. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has the latest.