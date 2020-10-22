Vibrant, Colorful Mural to Be Unveiled at New Children's Museum

A colorful, brilliant new mural will be unveiled Thursday at the New Children’s Museum that has a fitting name – “Energized.”

Luminous hues of cool and warm tones revitalize one of the museum’s large windows to give visitors a visual exploration of colors and light. Created by local artist Regan Russell, the 28-feet-by-13-feet art piece features different shapes and designs to capture the eye.

“As a child, you’re drawn to color, you associate abstract things like emotions with color,” Russell said in a statement. “I want to have the same epiphanies.”

For the project, Russell, who is this year’s artist-in-residence for the Innovators LAB, studied the sun’s movements to capture the colors of his piece in different lights. Since the artwork is facing Front Street, the colors move throughout the space as the sun rises and sets.

The project will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Thursday at the museum.