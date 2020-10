A vegetation fire broke out on Saturday afternoon near Lakeside.

The fire was about 3 acres near Cordial Road and Avenida Del Charro in Lakeside, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The flames were spreading at a moderate rate and threatened nearby structures.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire near Cordial Road and Avenida Del Charro in Lakeside. Fire is 3 acres, moderate rate of spread with structure threat. #CordialFire pic.twitter.com/44oVfOSdZM — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 17, 2020

The fire was put out at around 4-5 acres.

No other information was available.