USD’s School of Engineering Makes, Donates Hundreds of Face Shields to Local Hospital

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

University of San Diego created thousands of face shields to donate to a local hospital.

School may have moved off-campus for institutions nationwide, but that didn’t stop the University of San Diego from producing hundreds of face shields to donate to local hospitals.

Chell Roberts, dean of the university’s Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, wanted to help his community as health care workers battle the novel coronavirus. He fueled that desire into action and with a team, created face shields using a lab at the university, according to USD.

So far, the university has made more than 300 face shields and donated them to the emergency room at Scripps Mercy Hospital. The team behind the generous deed is able to make about 150 face shields each week.

There are plans to make more shields, USD said.

