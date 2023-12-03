Holiday Bowl

USC to play against Louisville in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego

This tournament will be a first for Louisville, who has never played in the Holiday Bowl

By City News Service

Organizers on Oct. 26, 2023 unveiled the new sponsor of the Holiday Bowl aboard the USS Midway Museum.
NBC 7/Derek Togerson

USC will face Louisville in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 27, officials announced Sunday.

The Trojans will bring a disappointing 7-5 record into the game after losing five of their last six contests and finishing tied for fifth place in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Cardinals finished 10-3 and lost Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game to Florida State, 16-6.

The official name of the game is the 44th DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

The two schools have never met on the football field, but the Trojans have played in three previous Holiday Bowl games. They beat Nebraska in 2014, 45-42, fell to Wisconsin the following year, 21-23, and lost to Iowa 24-49 in 2019.

Louisville has never played in the Holiday Bowl.

The game will kick off at 5 p.m. and be televised by Fox.

More information can be found at holidaybowl.com.

