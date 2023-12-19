Health experts recommend healthy habits ahead of sick season

Health experts around San Diego are expecting the number of respiratory illnesses to rise as people gather to celebrate the holidays in the days and weeks ahead, and hospitals are taking notice.

“RSV numbers went up dramatically through December, but do seem to be maybe peaking or coming down a little bit,” said Edmond Milder, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Rady Children’s Hospital.

Milder said respiratory illnesses like RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 increase during the winter months.

Hospitals like UC San Diego Medical Center are restricting children under the age of 12 from their hospitals due to the rise in respiratory illnesses. A spokesperson with the hospital said they monitor the viral infection rates in the county and update their visitor policy accordingly.

According to data from San Diego County, the number of hospitalizations related to respiratory viruses jumped from nearly 120 in November to more than 160 in December of this year. They’re expecting COVID-19 and influenza numbers to rise in the coming weeks.

“The risk is that when lots and lots of people get sick, there'll be a spectrum of disease and some people will have a more severe course,” Milder said.

That’s why Milder said practicing healthy habits is key to protecting yourself and your kids.

“If you're not sure if you're sick or if you want to take extra precautions, people can consider masking. But some of the common things up to date on vaccines, making sure you're washing your hands and staying home when you really feel sick,” Milder said.

Milder said vaccination numbers this winter have been slower than last year.

He said in San Diego County, just over 10% of people are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.

Milder said it appears RSV has peaked for the winter season, but COVID-19 and influenza may not peak until sometime in January or February.