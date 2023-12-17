San Diego County

Where to get a free flu shot in San Diego County

San Diego County is offering free flu shots at events every week

By NBC 7 Staff

a gloved hand holds a dose of a flu vaccine
NBC 5 News

Flu and other respiratory viruses are on the rise in San Diego County. But it's not too late to get a flu shot.

San Diego County is offering free vaccinations at events each week. These events are for residents 6 months and older. These are offered on the same day every week unless noted.

MONDAYS

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the East Public Health Center's Magnolia Room 367 N. Magnolia Ave. Suite 101, El Cajon

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Public Health Center at Northgate Market, 1058 3rd Ave., Chula Vista

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

For more vaccination clinics, check the Caregiver Coalition of San Diego's website.

