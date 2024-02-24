UC San Diego earns dramatic OT win over UC Irvine, pulls into 1st place in Big West Conference

The NCAA has an archaic rule that prevents an athletics program transitioning from Division 2 to Division 1 from being eligible to compete in postseason tournaments four four years. It's a shame because UC San Diego is proving to be a team capable of playing in March Madness.

The Tritons beat UC Irvine 92-88 in overtime on Saturday afternoon, pulling into a 1st place tie atop the Big West Conference with the Anteaters with four regular season games to play. Senior forward Bryce Pope hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to tie it 81-81, then scored four more in overtime to secure the win. Pope finished with a game-high 32 points.

The Tritons also improved to 13-1 at LionTree Arena this year and that one loss came by one point against 19th-ranked San Diego State on a buzzer-beating putback by national player of the year candidate Jaedon LeDee. So, yeah, UCSD is a legitimate program a whole lot earlier than most people would have expected.

They continue their quest for a conference title on Thursday with a visit to CSU-Bakersfield.