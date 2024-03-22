San Diego County partners with Uber Eats to provide food to flood victims

San Diego County announced Friday that it is teaming up with Uber Eats to deliver meals to residents affected by the Jan. 22 flooding and who are being housed via its lodging program.

According to the county, eligible residents will receive a digital voucher to purchase food through Uber Eats for themselves and their families.

Each eligible household will receive a digital voucher via email or text, and the amount will be determined by several factors:

The number of people in the household

Whether the hotel is providing breakfast

Whether participants are receiving food from other organizations

According to the county, the voucher will be valid for seven days and cannot be used to purchase alcohol or tobacco products.

Earlier this month, the county Board of Supervisors voted to extend the Emergency Temporary Lodging Program, which first started Feb. 10 and has provided lodging to almost 900 families displaced by flooding, officials said.

In late January, supervisors approved spending $10 million to assist recovery efforts after flooding damaged homes in neighborhoods such as Encanto, Mountain View and Southcrest, and unincorporated communities such as Spring Valley.

More information about available resources can be found here.