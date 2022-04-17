Two Stabbed After Fight Near San Diego Rec Center

Two males were stabbed on Easter Sunday afternoon near a recreation center in the Egger Highland neighborhood of San Diego, according to a local law enforcement official.

San Diego police told NBC 7 that the fight took place around 5 p.m. close to the Robert Egger Sr. South Bay Recreation Center, which is located near the intersection of Saturn Boulevard and Coronado Avenue.

It's unclear at this time how severely injured the victims were, according to investigators.

Police said the suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a tan van, but, so far, no arrests have been made.