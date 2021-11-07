Two People Shot at a Bonita Shopping Center, Suspect at Large: SDSO

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Bonita shopping center Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in a parking lot at the shopping center on Bonita Road near Central Avenue, SDSO's Lt. Mike Krugh told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Witnesses told the SDSO someone was firing from the parking lot into a building and that the two victims were driven to a hospital by friends, the SD-UT reported.

The suspect was last seen walking eastbound on Central Avenue from Bonita Road. A helicopter announcement was broadcast to area residents that deputies were searching for a Hispanic man in his mid-20s in a black baseball hat, black T-shirt and blue jeans, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds.

The suspect was armed and dangerous, the announcement said. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.