Two people and a dog killed in crash on SR-76 in Oceanside

Two people and a dog were killed in a crash on State Route 76 in Oceanside Friday night.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of SR-76 and Canyon Drive. The details of the crash re unclear, but a vehicle appeared to end up underneath a U-Haul vehicle transport truck.

Canyon Drive was closed between Eagles Crossing and SR-76 while Oceanside PD investigated the crash.

The victims have not been identified. It is unknown, at this point, if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

This story will be updated with the latest information.