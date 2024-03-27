Two boys, 15, arrested for shooting a man in head in Chula Vista; no arrest yet for slaying

Police said they had taken two teenage boys into custody after a pair shootings early on Wednesday in the Salerno Luxury Rentals apartment complex in Chula Vista.

The 15-year-olds are being held at a juvenile hall and will face attempted-murder and weapons charges in connection with the incident in which a 24-year-old man was shot in the face in a home in the the 1300 block of Calle Verona.

Investigators first learned about the shooting when a 911 operator got a call from a woman who said "her friend" had been shot and was bleeding.

Officers who went out to the Salerno Luxury Rentals apartment complex in the 1300 block of Calle Verona immediately encountered a dead man, who was outside the apartment. Inside the apartment, they found the 24-year-old male, who, remarkably, was awake and responsive. It's not clear which man who was shot was the 911 caller's "friend."

It appeared from the news release that went out in the morning that the woman who reported the incident was not injured in the shooting. Police have not updated the condition of the 24-year-old.

Significantly, police did not say the teens had been charged in the killing of the dead man, who was also shot in the head, according to CVPD

Police, who stressed that they did not believe the incident was not a random attack, are urging anybody with information about the case to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.