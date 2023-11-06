Tuesday final day to vote in 3 San Diego County special elections

Three local races will be decided Tuesday by San Diego County voters during the 2023 Special Election. Here's what to know about Election Day on Nov. 7, 2023 -- the last day to vote in each race.

When are the polls open in San Diego County on Election Day?

There are 22 vote centers in San Diego County that will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Here is a list of locations.

Where can I drop off my ballot in San Diego County?

There are 48 ballot drop-box locations across the county on top of the 22 vote centers, where ballots may also be dropped off on Election Day. Be sure your ballot is dropped off by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Here is a list of locations.

Can I vote by mail?

You can still vote by mail in the 2023 Special Election but you must have your vote sign, dated, and returned through the U.S. Postal Service, but it must be postmarked by Nov. 7, 2023. If there is a chance your ballot will not be postmarked, try returning your signed and sealed ballot to a drop-box instead.

When will we know the results of the 2023 Special Election?

Results from the three special election races in San Diego County must be certified by Dec. 7, 2023. While the certification may occur earlier, the results will be final at least by that date.

What races are on ballots for the 2023 Special Election in San Diego County?

There are three races on the ballot for the Special Election on Nov. 7, 2023, but only registered voters who live within certain districts will be eligible to vote in them. The races include a run-off for a county supervisor seat, a city attorney vote and a ballot measure.

Fourth Supervisorial District

🗳️ Who can vote? Voters within San Diego County's Board of Supervisors District 4, which encompasses parts of the city of San Diego, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove and La Mesa, among others.

🗳️ What are they voting on? Voters are being asked to decide who will fill the seat left vacant by disgraced former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. The winner of this race will fill the seat through the end of the current term in January 2027.

🗳️ Who are the candidates? Democratic San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery-Steppe who long worked to create an independent police oversight commission and Amy Reichert, a Republican and founder of the nonprofit Reopen San Diego who opposed many pandemic-era restrictions.

Why is there a special election? The Board of Supervisors seat was vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher when he stepped down following what he describes as an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate.The woman in question has alleged sexual assault and harassment, but Fletcher has denied those claims.

🗳️ Anything else to know? The outcome of that race will determine which party has a majority on the County Board of Supervisors.

Chula Vista City Attorney

🗳️ Who can vote? Only Chula Vista residents who are registered voters will be able to vote for this race.

🗳️ What are they voting on? Voters are being asked to fill the vacant city attorney seat for the remainder of the term, which ends in Dec. 2026. The seat was left vacant following the 2022 election of the deceased Simon Silva.

🗳️ Who are the candidates? Three attorneys are in the race: Bart Miesfeld, Marco Verdugo and Dan Smith Diaz. Learn more about each candidate here.

🗳️ Anything else to know? A candidate must get a simple majority, which is 50% of the vote plus one, but win the election outright. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff election next year.

Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District

🗳️ Who can vote? Only voters within the Fallbrook Public Utility District or the Rainbow Municipal Water District.

🗳️ What are they voting on? The ballot measure asks voters if their water districts should detach from the San Diego County Water Authority.

🗳️ Anything else to know? Municipal district water leaders there say they could save $7 million per year if they get their water from an alternative source in Riverside. But the San Diego County Water Authority says that if Fallbrook and Rainbow detach, the 3 million other ratepayers in San Diego will pay $2.30 per month on their bill.