Truck Hits, Kills Pedestrian at San Marcos Recycling Center

A person was struck and killed by a garbage truck Friday at a San Marcos recycling center.

The vehicle hit the victim shortly before noon while its driver was backing it up to a set of scales at the EDCO facility in the 200 block of South Las Posas Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

The circumstances of the fatality were under investigation, Morreale said, and alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Cal/OSHA was notified of the fatality but will not investigate as the deceased was not an employee at the facility.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.