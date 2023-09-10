Tropical Storm Jova bringing clouds, showers to San Diego into Monday

Southern Californians saw mid-level moisture and cloud cover that helped lower high temperatures on Sunday as Tropical Storm Jova continued moving away from the region, the National Weather Service said.

The warm-up continues into Monday before temperatures drop and postcard weather returns to finish out the week.

Mid-level moisture continues to stream through the region, which is helping to lower high temps today. Isolated, light rain showers will be possible at times tonight and on Monday, but accumulations will be minimal. A little warmer on Monday before cooling off midweek.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/QGACmAT46C — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 10, 2023

Jova was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday but remained spiraling hundreds of miles off the coast of San Diego, making it close enough to bring clouds, light rain and high swells over the weekend, according to NWS.

The storm's impact was expected to be minuscule compared to Tropical Storm Hilary, which battered San Diego with 50+ mph winds and record-setting rainfall.

Cloud cover took over the whole county at around 7 p.m. Sunday and continuedovernight into Monday morning, meteorlogist Brooke Martell said.

Light rain showers are also possible in San Diego overnight on Sunday into Monday morning, the NWS said on its website.

The graphic below shows the weather forecast for Sunday night through Monday morning across Southern California.

