Push for permanent tribute to fallen SDPD officers in South Park nearly 40 years later

Retired San Diego Police Detective Sergeant Gary Mitrovich returned to Grape Street Park in South Park where he was wounded in the shoulder, in the line of duty back in 1984, while responding to a call for backup.

“I was about a block away, actually, just on the other side of these houses when I heard just a volley of gunfire,” said Mitrovich.

While showing NBC 7 pictures from when he arrived on the scene, he showed where he spotted the suspect's car, as well as the squad cars of SDPD Officer Timothy Ruopp and rookie SDPD Officer Kimberly Tonahill, both of whom died from their gunshot wounds.

Mitrovich says he was wounded after being ambushed by the suspect who jumped out from behind one of the cars.

“I asked him to show his hands and he started shooting. So, we traded gunfire,” remembered Mitrovich.

Decades later at the park where dogs and their owners now play, many people may not know the history.

Sarita Flaming wants to make sure it’s not forgotten, especially with this year being the 40th anniversary of that fateful day in September of 1984.

While showing NBC 7 pictures and headlines from that day, she talked about the vow she made to her best friend, Officer Kim Tonahill.

“I just made a promise. I would never let her be forgotten."

Flaming and Tonahill's family want to see a memorial to the officers in the park, as well as rename it Ruopp-Tonahill Park.

“She was such a kind, respectful person inside and out and just loved the sense of community and loved protecting her community,” said sister Tamee Tonahill.

“They selflessly gave their lives to protect and serve everybody. They didn't pick and choose,” said Flaming.

Members of Dog Owners of Grape Street, who work with the city regarding matters related to the park, say they've considered ways to honor the police officers’ memory at the park.

“I think it'd be a great thing that, you know, maybe a memorial, a monument or even rebranding the name of the park,” said Don Casey of D.O.G.S.

Mitrovich says he's forever impacted by the deaths of his fellow officers and is truly thankful there's now a push to make sure the community they served, doesn't forget the sacrifice they made to serve and protect.

“I'm glad that something positive could come out of that at least. And to have them recognize it for their role in the history of this park, I think is really important."

In addition to the memorial, Tonahill's friends and family say they're working with the SDPOA to produce a video about the deadly shooting.

A spokesperson for the police department told NBC 7, the chief is in full support of the project. Police say the man arrested and charged with killing the officers killed himself in jail.