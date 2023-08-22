Trash truck runs over, kills man in downtown street

A man was run over and killed by a trash truck Tuesday in downtown, San Diego Police reported.

As a trash truck was driving southbound on 1000 6th Avenue, he struck the man laying on the roadway, San Diego Police Officer S. Foster said.

SDPD said the man crawled into the roadway before being struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as a 30 to 40-year-old man.

SDPD traffic investigators were on the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.