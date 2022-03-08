Transformer Explodes Near Old Town Trolley Stop: CHP

San Diego Fire-Rescue has called for a large response after reports that a transformer blew up near the transit hub in Old Town.

It's not yet clear what caused the incident, but it's believed to be connected to a fire on the east side of the nearby Interstate 5 freeway, officials said.

A little after 7 p.m. a check of San Diego Gas & Electric's Outage Map showed that 295 customers in Ocean Beach, Midway, Lindbergh Field, Center City, Balboa Park and Golden Hills were knocked off the grid at 6:28 p.m.

Shortly after 7:30, a spokesman for SDG&E said that a repair crew was on its way to the scene. One of the utility's major circuits was knocked out, they said, but workers were able to reroute power and the customers got the lights back on fairly quickly