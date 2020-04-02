Amtrak

Train Collides With Truck in Oceanside, Service Suspended

Amtrak train at station
NBC 7

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in San Diego County (file).

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police were responding to a crash involving a train and a truck in Oceanside Thursday.

The crash was reported near Cassidy and Myers streets between the Carlsbad Village and Oceanside transit centers shortly before 5 p.m. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The North County Transit District (NCTD) said a southbound Amtrak train. Amtrak said Pacific Surfliner 580 was stopped due to a vehicle on the tracks. No further details were provided.

Passengers were being bussed between the two transit stations while train traffic was halted, NCTD said.

This article tagged under:

AmtraktrainOceanside Transit CenterPacific Surfliner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us