Train Collides With Truck in Oceanside, Service Suspended

Police were responding to a crash involving a train and a truck in Oceanside Thursday.

The crash was reported near Cassidy and Myers streets between the Carlsbad Village and Oceanside transit centers shortly before 5 p.m. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The North County Transit District (NCTD) said a southbound Amtrak train. Amtrak said Pacific Surfliner 580 was stopped due to a vehicle on the tracks. No further details were provided.

Passengers were being bussed between the two transit stations while train traffic was halted, NCTD said.