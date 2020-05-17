Tow Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Chula Vista Crash

A tow truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by an SUV whose driver was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police said Sunday.

The collision happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Palomar Street, according to Officer V. Del Rio of the Chula Vista Police Department.

The driver of the tow truck was towing a vehicle when he stopped in a westbound lane of East Palomar Street, Del Rio said.

The 25-year-old tow truck driver was standing on the roadway when a 2001 Toyota 4Runner SUV, traveling west, crashed into the tow truck and also hit the driver, the officer said.

The 4Runner flipped onto its side. The 4Runner driver and a passenger were minorly injured and taken to the hospital, Del Rio said. The tow truck driver was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the 4Runner, who police said was cooperative during the investigation, was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

The collision remains under investigation. Please contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151 if you have any information.