Toddler Shot, Wounded in the Leg in Ramona

By City News Service and Aleah Jarin

A toddler was shot and wounded in the leg in Ramona Sunday, sheriff's officials said.

According to Lt. Chris Galve of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 1:14 p.m.

The SDSO said the mother had driven the toddler to the hospital in Santee for treatment. After a preliminary investigation, it was learned the incident occurred at 24242 Sargent Road in Ramona, sheriff's officials said.

Ramona detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the child being shot. The injury did not appear to be life threatening and there are no outstanding suspects, SDSO said.

No other information was immediately available.

