Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?

It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday.

Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:

Early morning – North County was the first to get the tail-end of the storm that caused major damage and even one death in Northern California.

– North County was the first to get the tail-end of the storm that caused major damage and even one death in Northern California. 5:30 a.m. – By this time, rain was already widespread over San Diego County.

– By this time, rain was already widespread over San Diego County. 9 a.m. – It’s a wet morning commute with the rain still widespread for much of the region, though a bit sporadic for the South Bay and North County.

– It’s a wet morning commute with the rain still widespread for much of the region, though a bit sporadic for the South Bay and North County. 11:30 a.m. – The rain will become more sporadic throughout the region, but will remain prominent in central coastal communities, the mountains and deserts.

– The rain will become more sporadic throughout the region, but will remain prominent in central coastal communities, the mountains and deserts. “By about noon , we’ll start to look to be a little bit more patchy with this system, but we still have those heavier rainfall amounts over mountains like Julian and in Pine Valley,” Martell said.

, we’ll start to look to be a little bit more patchy with this system, but we still have those heavier rainfall amounts over mountains like Julian and in Pine Valley,” Martell said. 3 p.m. – The rain will be less pronounced, but East County will continue with the inclement weather.

– The rain will be less pronounced, but East County will continue with the inclement weather. “As we go into this evening , this system will really start to dissipate,” Martell said.

, this system will really start to dissipate,” Martell said. 6:30 p.m. – Random bands of showers will pass through for potentially San Diego city and Escondido.

– Random bands of showers will pass through for potentially San Diego city and Escondido. 8 p.m. – Winds will die down at the coast as Imperial Beach, Fallbrook and Encinitas will continue to get some spotty showers.

– Winds will die down at the coast as Imperial Beach, Fallbrook and Encinitas will continue to get some spotty showers. Midnight – All activity will seem to have stopped by this time, with some few showers maybe passing by.

“Looking ahead to tomorrow, mostly sunny skies,” Martell said.