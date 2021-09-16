Three Suspects Arrested in Holiday Park Shooting

On Monday, the City of Carlsbad Police Department arrested three men suspected to be involved in the July fatal shooting at Holiday Park.

With the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department, officers arrested Christopher Burlie, 34, Abraham Gomez, 21, and Solomon Jackson, 19, in the 1500 block of Lombard Street in San Fransisco, police said.

The three men were arrested for homicide and attempted homicide, police said.

On July 31, police found a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics arrived and took both to the hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the investigation revealed a brief altercation between the victims and the suspects turned violent.

The men are currently being held in San Francisco County Jail pending extradition back to San Diego County.

The investigation is ongoing.