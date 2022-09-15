US Border Patrol

Three People Found Shot, Wounded in Otay Mountain Area

The current state of the victims is unknown

By City News Service

Border-Patrol-Generic
NBC 7 San Diego

U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.

The federal personnel found the victims shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, USBP spokesman Eric Lavergne said.

The agents met up at Alta Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail with Cal Fire paramedics, who took the victims to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, according to the state agency.

The severity of the victims' injuries and details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

US Border PatrolOtay Mountain
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us