Thousands Without Power in Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park

San Diego Gas & Electric is working to restore power for thousands in Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park.

As of 4:30 p.m., more than 6,000 customers in Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, Mountian View and Lincoln Park were without. The cause of the outage is being investigated, according to SDG&E.

The utility expected to have power restored by 6:30 p.m., according to its outage map.

SDG&E has not confirmed the outages are weather-related, but they started amid increasing wind speeds in coastal areas that NBC 7's First Alert weather team expects to stick around all week.

The utility company has meteorologists of its own tracking storms in San Diego.