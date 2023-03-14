Courts and Crime

These Car Burglars Targeted Mourners at San Diego Funerals: San Diego Police

Since October 2021, the two suspects — a man and a woman — have targeted vehicles parked at large events, according to investigators.

Authorities sought public help Tuesday in identifying and locating two suspects responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries throughout San Diego County.

Since October 2021, the two suspects — a man and a woman — have targeted vehicles parked at large events, such as funeral services and youth sporting events, authorities said. It's not yet known if the suspects are a couple, but in one photo released by police, a child is seen in a shopping cart pushed by the man.

The suspects' vehicle is believed to be a white 2011-14 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and a black bed cover, according to officials.

The last reported crime involving the suspects occurred in Santee last month, authorities said.

The suspects would wait until the vehicle owners departed for their events, then break into their cars and ransacked them for valuables, including credit cards. In one case, the suspects purchased more than $8,000 worth of merchandise with a stolen credit card.

The man appears to be 40-50 years old, 5-foot-10 with a heavy build and a goatee. He has full sleeve tattoos, hand tattoos and neck tattoos, police said. On multiple occasions, the man was seen wearing a black-and-white striped hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with black-and-white Adidas sneakers, according to authorities.

The woman is 30-40 years old, 5-foot-6 with a heavy build and long black hair.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at 619-956-4000. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

