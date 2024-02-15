The San Diego Padres have a (somewhat) secret weapon to keep their players healthy in 2024 and beyond

In 2023 the Padres missed out on a Wild Card spot when they finished 2.0 games behind the Diamondsbacks, who went to the World Series. It's entirely possible the Friars could have made that run had they not had multiple injuries to All-Stars down the stretch.

This year, things could be dramatically different.

Point Loma Nazarene University and the Padres have put together a state-of-the-art biomechanics lab that's designed to maximize athletic performance while keeping players healthier longer. We're talking about some seriously high-tech stuff here. So, how does it work?

The On Friar Podcast went to the source to find out. PLNU Professor of Biomechanics and the President of the American Baseball Biomechanics Society explains how the game is utilizing science and how the new facility puts San Diego atop the field. I will warn you now: you will probably get smarter consuming this content (but that's fun, right?).

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.