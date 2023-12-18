The San Diego International Auto Show Returns Dec 29 – Jan 1

The San Diego International Auto Show features an incredible variety of new vehicles under one roof, including over 400 vehicles from 30+ global manufacturers. December 29 through January 1 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Show Hours:

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 10am-9pm

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 10am-9pm

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 10am-6pm

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 10am-6p

Be among the first in the US to see more than 20 debuts of newly unveiled vehicles not yet in showrooms that are expected to be on display at the show.

The wide selection of 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles on display will feature the newest technology to enhance the driving experience, all packaged in luxurious interiors and wrapped in cutting edge designs.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When not captivated by the cars, show visitors can participate in exciting, fun new features, family entertainment, and interactive activities, such as vehicle test drives.

Note: Manufacturer participation, vehicles and features subject to change without notice.

For more information & tickets click here!