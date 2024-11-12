The San Diego Asian Film Festival Now Underway

The 25th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) is taking place November 7-16, 2024. The festival will take place at the Regal Edwards Mira Mesa, with additional screenings and special events at the San Diego Natural History Museum and Museum of Photographic Arts @ SDMA in Balboa Park.

For the 25th anniversary, Pac Arts is proud to announce one of the largest film programs in the festival's history, with over 170 films from more than 35 countries in 35 different languages. This year’s program will showcase a massive selection of films from across Asia and the Asian American diaspora, reflecting the depth and breadth of Asian cinema and storytelling.

As the organization celebrates 25 years of championing Asian and Asian American voices, this monumental lineup sets the stage for the biggest and most exciting festival yet. “The San Diego Asian Film Festival takes over a year of planning and organizing in order to bring this many films and filmmakers to our region,” says Alex Villafuerte, Executive Director. “I’m grateful for our board, staff, and volunteers, as well as members and sponsors who make all of this

possible. See you at the cinema!”

This year's festival will feature a carefully curated lineup showcasing the best in global Asian cinema, including 22 premieres: 2 world premieres, 2 international premieres, 5 North American premieres, 1 US premiere, and 12 West Coast premieres. Attendees will not only enjoy a diverse range of films but also 30+ Q&As with filmmakers, offering opportunities to engage directly with the cast and crew.

For more information about the San Diego Asian Film Festival, its events, film schedule and tickets, click here!